Is Tom Brady playing tonight vs. Washington?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action after enjoying their week off. The Bucs were on their bye week as all hell broke loose in the NFL.

The reigning world champions will return determined to correct the wrongs from their Week 8 defeat in New Orleans and strengthen their position in the division. With a Week 10 matchup tonight against the Washington Football Team, will Tom Brady suit up for a rematch of the 2020-2021 Wild Card round of the playoffs?

Tom Brady will play tonight vs. the Washington Football Team

Brady will indeed be available to lead his team onto the field for a re-run from last year's playoff game against the Washington Football Team.

The Bucs have some injury concerns around a few key offensive players, but Brady's availability is not in doubt. The future Hall of Famer is healthy and ready to go as the Bucs aim to accelerate towards a divisional title in the second half of the season.

A tricky road trip to Washington awaits tonight. However, as always, you can expect Brady and his teammates to be prepared for the matchup.

Everything is ahead of Brady and the Buccaneers

Brady spoke to the in-house media team in Tampa and confirmed that his teammates are looking ahead, not backward.

"I've think we've got, obviously, a lot of football ahead of us and we're going to have to work it every day to be the best we can be, There's nothing guaranteed in the league here, there's no easy games, there's nothing…you can't roll your helmet out there and think you're going to win. So we've got to come out here and put the work in every day, grind through these days. Very important weeks, these Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays where we've got to improve on a lot of different things we're working on. Everything's ahead of us."

Brady's experience and knowledge of the game have armed him with the right mental approach ahead of any game. Despite Washington's lowly status, Brady is not taking his eye off the ball:

"It's a really great defensive front. There's some young players, but it's all like fourth year, fifth year, sixth year. It's a very young defense in that aspect, there's no 12-year guys and they've got some young guys that are really talented players. It's going to be a great football environment. We've got to go on the road, the road's going to be colder than we're used to. We've got to go play great football and see if we can come off the bye and start playing better than the way we've played."

The Bucs are 6-2, and they are firmly in the race for the number one seed in the NFC. Brady's relentlessness and desire to win may propel them towards new heights.

Winning is a vital ingredient for success, and the Buccaneers' chase starts with a road trip to D.C.

Edited by LeRon Haire