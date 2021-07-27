Is Tom Brady's viral video of playing catch with a throwing machine edited? 

Tom Brady has shown a different side to himself over the past season. Brady has demonstrated that he may be better at social media than everyone thought. The G.O.A.T. rarely posted videos or jokes during his time with the Patriots. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has become a social media comedian.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ posted a video on Sunday that took social media by storm. Brady was throwing a football into a jug machine with precise accuracy.

The video immediately caused NFL fans to question the video's authenticity and whether it was altered or not. Is the video of Tom Brady throwing perfect passes into a jug machine real, or is it changed?

What's the verdict on the Tom Brady jug machine video?

This would be a fantastic video even for Tom Brady. Unfortunately, snopes.com reported that the video is not accurate. The footage is computer-generated and was created by a digital artist.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

Brady's most recent video was created by Ari Fararooy. His specialty is "juxtaposing reality with visual effects so that surrealism can really pop up and feel out of place."

I'm gonna explain why it's fake in the following 2 tweets, but then you have to promise to stop tagging me in this forever pleeease 🙏 https://t.co/ey1WOCvSq2 — Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) July 25, 2021

Note how the patch of the background behind/above the machine wobbles differently from the rest of the environment. It's hiding a person who was catching/throwing back the ball I guess. Also... pic.twitter.com/JhlCBQqwXH — Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) July 25, 2021

Captain Disillusion broke down the video to prove that it was not real. One example that was pointed out is the blurry background behind the jug machine. Another problem with the video is that the cord can be seen sliding across the turf after the jug machine falls.

Captain Disillusion gave his opinion on why he believes that the video is altered.

"I'm gonna explain why it's fake in the following 2 tweets, but then you have to promise to stop tagging me in this forever please. Note how the patch of the background behind/above the machine wobbles differently from the rest of the environment. It's hiding a person who was catching/throwing back the ball I guess. Also, check out how the machine and its cord slide around on the field. The perfect isolation and the single rigid toy bounce with which it falls tell me it's CG. They probably didn't want to crash a real machine because for some reason they cost $2k dollars. Okay, thanks, goodbye."

Now that it's been reported that the video is fake, it's possible that we could see the G.O.A.T. attempt this without alterations. If there's one thing we've learned about Brady since joining the Bucs, it's that he's unpredictable.

