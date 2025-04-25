Is Tommy DeVito demanding trade after Giants drafted Jaxson Dart? Viral rumor explored

The New York Giants picked twice in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise added Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and later moved back into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss Rebels.

The Giants added a fourth piece to their quarterback room with Dart, as the franchise signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, while retaining Tommy DeVito. Midway through Friday, however, a curious report emerged.

Wes Steinberg, a "beat reporter" from New York, reported that DeVito was unhappy with Jaxson Dart's pick and planned to demand a trade from the team.

If this report made you ask why DeVito - a fourth-string quarterback - demanded a trade after a first-round addition, don't worry. Steinberg is not a beat reporter, but a parody account on Twitter. The report was obviously false, given that no reputable source has covered the news.

The account - in the name of Wes Steinberg - is known for his false reports, and sometimes they gain traction. For example, during the 2021 season, he faked a report that the Giants released Kelvin Benjamin after he was caught stealing food from the team's cafeteria.

The fake story gained so much traction that even Adam Schefter - ESPN's NFL insider - shared it on his account.

Brian Daboll says Russell Wilson will start for the Giants over Jaxson Dart

New York made a move to grab the first-round quarterback, but right after the pick, coach Brian Daboll spoke to the press and made it clear that his priorities wouldn't change.

The Giants signed Russell Wilson after attending Miami's pro day. Even with the third overall pick, the franchise understood that the Tennessee Titans wouldn't move down in the draft, selecting quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1.

Wilson's signing was a clear signal that the franchise was not planning on selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3. Surprisingly, Sanders was not chosen in the first round; the Colorado quarterback is likely to become one of the first picks on Day 2.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the franchise, and his veteran status could also help Dart's development. Jameis Winston - who also signed a short-term deal in free agency - is expected to be Wilson's immediate backup.

