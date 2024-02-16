Is Travis Kelce in Australia with Taylor Swift? All about Chiefs TE after Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was one of the main talking points in the 2023-24 NFL season. The pop superstar and future first-ballot Hall of Famer are the NFL's most prominent power couple, and their relationship brought quite a few eyes to the Gridiron.

Taylor Swift is in Australia for her Eras World tour, following her Sunday trip to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend help the Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Travis Kelce isn't currently in Australia. When asked about the trip to Australia to support his Grammy Award-winning girlfriend, Kelce said:

"I am not planning anything after this Super Bowl; I am just focused on this game right now. But I’d love to experience Down Under.”

Hence, we won't be surprised if the perennial Pro Bowler makes the trip to Australia to spend some quality time with his supportive partner. The NFL is on a long offseason break, and players have ample time to spend with those who matter the most. Moreover, Kelce seems excited to visit Australia and watch his partner rock out that leg of her Eras tour.

Despite her busy schedule, Taylor Swift was available to support Travis Kelce throughout a grueling postseason run by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs played away from Arrowhead Stadium in all but one of the postseason games in 2024.

Swift attended all the postseason games and a lot of regular-season games as well. Perhaps she was most fittingly in the Allegiant Stadium crowd to watch the Kansas City Chiefs become the first team in two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowl games.

Her presence was the good luck the Chiefs needed, as they returned from a 10-point deficit to beat the 49ers in overtime. Kelce played a significant role in the victory, adding to his impressive legacy alongside superstar quarterback teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Following the victory, the Kansas City Chiefs focused on the three-peat. Head coach Andy Reid has assured the organization that he'd be returning, Travis Kelce has painstakingly rejected all retirement rumors and Patrick Mahomes seems to be getting better and better. It's a great time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan.