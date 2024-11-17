Is Travis Kelce playing today? Chiefs TE's status explored for Week 11 showdown vs. Bills

Travis Kelce is one of the biggest stars in the league, and as such, has been in the spotlight for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Buffalo Bills. The superstar tight end appears to have found his rhythm in the past few weeks and fans want to know whether Kelce will play against the Bills on Sunday.

Is Chiefs TE Travis Kelce playing today vs.Bills?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Travis Kelce will play against the Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs tight end is active was not a part of the injury report during the week. Kelce took part in full practice in the build-up to the clash against the Bills and he is expected to suit up for the Week 11 matchup

However, Kelce was in the headlines this week when he said he was considering an early retirement, amid talks of the NFL's expansion. The Chiefs star spoke about his intentions on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, after it was announced that the league plans to host eight international games in cities, including Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, Dublin and Munich.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round in 2013. He has gone on to break numerous franchise records ever since, while earning nine Pro Bowl honors as well. The tight end has also won three Super Bowls with Kansas City.

How has Chiefs TE Travis Kelce performed this season?

Kelce had a relatively slow start to the season but he has picked up the pace in the past few weeks. The Chiefs (9-0) tight end has played in all nine games this season, recording 499 yards and two touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Kelce has remained one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favored targets. The duo is one of the best partnerships in the NFL and they will need to be at their best when they face the Bills (8-2) on Sunday.

