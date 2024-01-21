Is Travis Kelce playing tonight? Chiefs TE’s status explored for AFC Divisional Round game vs Bills

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time and arguably the best pass-catching TE of his generation. Kelce is one-half of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic duo alongside Patrick Mahomes. Together, the pair has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins, three Super Bowl games, and countless iconic moments.

Kelce will play in tonight's AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. The Cincinnati Bearcats alum is not on the Chiefs' latest injury report, and he's set to start against Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Chiefs will be looking to inflict another painful playoff defeat on the Bills to face off against the red-hot Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's connection would be crucial in breaching an impressive Buffalo defense tonight.

How has Travis Kelce performed in 2023?

Travis Kelce had a down year by his remarkable standards. The perennial All-Pro tight end missed his eighth consecutive 1,000 receiving yards season. It's important to note that Kelce missed two games this season for the first time in his NFL career; he missed one game due to injury and the other as a precautionary measure ahead of the playoffs.

Furthermore, for the first time since the 2016 NFL season, Kelce wasn't named an All-Pro tight end. Instead, he'll have to settle for his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Kelce was a crucial part of the Chiefs' offense as they shook off early-season jitters to win their division for the umpteenth time.

Kelce will be looking to ramp up his production as the Chiefs look to become the first team in over a decade to win back-to-back Super Bowl trophies.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report ahead of Buffalo Bills Divisional round game

While Travis Kelce has been deemed fit for tonight's game, we cannot say the same about some of his teammates.

Four members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been ruled out due to injury, and they'll be playing no part in tonight's game. The players ruled out are Derrick Nnadi, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Wanya Morris. These players missed significant portions of this week's training, so they can't play tonight.

Furthermore, three Chiefs are listed as questionable for the Buffalo game. The affected players are Justyn Ross, Charles Omenihu, and Willie Gay Jr.