Is Trevor Lawrence playing tonight? Fans pining for Jacksonville Jaguars QB to feature vs New Orleans Saints

All eyes will be on Trevor Lawrence tonight as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints. College fans and NFL fans alike have had Lawrence's arrival in the NFL pegged as one of the biggest moments of the decade.

Here's a look at the 2021 number one overall pick's availability for tonight's game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Will Trevor Lawrence see the field?

In short, yes, it appears Lawrence will be taking the field in this game. He played against the Cleveland Browns last week, completing six of nine passes for 71 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Considering he played last week, odds are he will play this week. Lawrence is still getting his feet wet and any experience he can get in low stakes outings would be great for racking up NFL experience.

Trevor Lawrence in the dome on a Monday night? What could go wrong? https://t.co/svNSTvPl0f — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) August 22, 2021

How much will Lawrence play?

The quarterback isn't expected to play the entire game. It is rare for any quarterback to play a full four quarters in the preseason. Usually, there are competitions for backup players and reasons to get looks at other players. Additionally, by switching up quarterbacks, they minimize the risk of injury while helping important players shake the rust off.

It would be a surprise if Lawrence lasts longer than the first half. This week, most teams have pulled their important players by the start of the second half.

What are Lawrence's goals versus the Saints?

Every player has different goals for their preseason games. Some players want to knock the rust off and get in front of the crowd. Other players want to try out a new move they've been working on. Others are playing to make the team. Some are simply trying to get through without injury.

Trevor Lawrence's goal will likely be to get as much experience as possible, considering he's still trying to adjust to the speed of the game while learning what he can get away with. For instance, it is harder to scramble away from defensive linemen in the NFL.

He's also trying to adjust to a new playbook and find out which plays he likes. In general, the young quarterback has just been thrown into the deep end and he's now trying to figure out how to tread water. Lawrence is at the beginning of what is likely to be a sharp learning curve.

