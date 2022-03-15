Will Davante Adams' holdout cause tempers to once again flare between Aaron Rodgers and Packers front office?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has made it clear that he did not want the franchise tag placed on him.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Adams told the Packers he wouldn't play under the franchise tag this season and wants a long-term deal to remain with the team. Both sides are far apart in negotiations, and it's unclear if the situation will be resolved this week.

That's not good news for the Packers or quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who just agreed in principle to return to the team. But what will his reaction be if Adams decides to part ways? Will Rodgers be angry at the Packers for not paying Adams and not signing his contract? Who knows.

Under the franchise tag, Adams would only be the third highest-paid wide receiver in the game, making an estimated $20.1 million. DeAndre Hopkins will make more than him. Hopkins, the highest-paid wideout, makes almost a reported $28 million a year. Julio Jones makes $22 million a year.

Adams had over 1,500 yards receiving last year and 11 touchdowns. Not being the highest-paid receiver in the game probably looks like an insult to him and potentially Aaron Rodgers, which is not good news for the Packers, especially if Rodgers' statement that he hasn't signed his big contract yet is true.

What will Aaron Rodgers do if Davante Adams leaves Green Bay?

Based on what Aaron Rodgers posted last week on social media, he has yet to sign his new contract with the Packers, and the hold-up could be because the Packers haven't struck a deal with Davante Adams yet.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I "signed". I'm very excited to be back

Rodgers has wanted to have a say in the Packers' front office decisions, so he will push them to re-sign Adams quickly.

Part of the reason Rodgers returned last year was to win another Super Bowl with Adams. The two are good friends, and one has to wonder, if Adams doesn't return, will Rodgers walk out the door with him or retire?

After last season, the Packers know Rodgers holds all the cards right now. It would be shocking if the quarterback decides to walk away from the team after not having his way. So the Packers could be compelled to reach an agreement with Davante Adams soon, or they risk losing not just him but Aaron Rodgers.

