Davante Adams won’t play on the franchise tag for Packers in 2022: Report

Davante Adams has been one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers over the last few years. The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on the 29-year-old, in hopes of retaining his services another year, while the two sides hammer out a contract extension.

Adams, however, doesn't seem thrilled about the thought of not having a long-term contract. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero appeared on Good Morning Football on Monday and broke the news that Adams and the Packers "remain far apart" in negotiations. Rapoport said,

“The Packers got very good news when Aaron Rodgers decided to return for Green Bay for next season and beyond. Not so much for the situation surrounding star receiver Davante Adams. Sources say that Adams has informed the Packers that he will not play on the franchise tag that he was given for the 2022 season. The sides remain far apart on a long-term extension, just based on the business of this, based on negotiations and talks and how things have gone, things are going, Tom."

In addition to the two being far apart in negotiations, Rapoport also said their relationship isn't in a healthy place. Adams wants compensation like he's the league's most-skilled wide receiver, but the Packers' salary cap situation is one of the tightest in the league. Rapoport added,

"This relationship is not in a good place, considering that the start of free agency is upon us. The temporary window starts later today. Free agency begins in the middle of this week. Something has to give. The situation, which has been kind of boiling under the surface is coming to a head. It’s going to be interesting to see what movement there is with the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams and how this gets resolved...if it gets resolved. It's certainly nothing good here between Adams and the Packers.”

Could Aaron Rodgers change his mind if Davante Adams isn't with the Packers?

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers

After the news broke from Rapoport, the conversation on Good Morning Football shifted to how this impacts Aaron Rodgers. Adams and Rodgers have been thick as thieves throughout Adams' career.

If Rodgers is without his biggest playmaker, could he choose to put the Packers in an uncomfortable predicament once more?

Rodgers' contract has yet to be finalized and made public. He may take a pay cut to help Adams get re-signed long-term. It would certainly help the Packers, as they need both players to be Super Bowl contenders.

Adams' contract will be one of the key stories to track throughout the offseason. If he doesn't receive a long-term deal by training camp, he could hold out just like Le'Veon Bell did while renogatiating his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers years ago.

