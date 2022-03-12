"Aaron Rodgers is taking up so much of the pie" - NFL analyst calls out MVP for damaging Packers' Super Bowl chances

According to reports, Aaron Rodgers is now the highest-paid player in the NFL making a reported $50 million a year.

But now some are questioning if Aaron Rodgers is hurting the team by becoming the league's highest-paid player?

ESPN's Kimberly Martin seems to think that Aaron Rodgers' new contract is going to hurt the Green Bay Packers' chances of making the Super Bowl.

Martin said this about Aaron Rodgers on Get Up:

"Yeah. So here's the thing. We expect Aaron to get paid. The question is how much? He wants to get paid a lot. Now will he go the anti-Brady route, and he'll take all the money not much leftover, you're seeing it on the screen. The Packers have a lot of guys to contend with. Not just that they've tagged Davante Adams. Obviously, he wants to get paid. He's a guy that wants an extension, wants to get paid $20 million over $20 million, I'm told, but they also have vertical threat, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, because of cap issues, they're not gonna be able to keep him. "

Martin continued to say that Packers need to concentrate on signing other players, too.

"Rasul Douglas, like he's somebody that they have to keep. They have a lot of issues. And Aaron is taking up so much of the pie. That leaves a lot less for the other guys, and we've said it before. The Packers are a team that can win the Super Bowl. But who else is going to be on this roster? "

Martin may be right; Rodgers' contract may be hurting the team.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

Is Aaron Rodgers hurting the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers' contract may be limiting who they can sign right now. The Packers have more than Rodgers to contend with.

One of the players they will have to deal with is wide receiver Davate Adams, who the team just slapped the franchise tag on.

With the Packers giving Rodgers that big contract, how much will be left to sign his buddy Adams?

You have to feel that Adams is going to want a large contract, too, and you have to wonder if Rodgers is willing to delay some of his money so Adams can get his?

As Martin also mentioned, Rasul Douglas, who played a huge part in helping the Packers D last year, looks like he is about to hit the free agency market. So, while the Packers may have won the battle by re-signing Rodgers, you have to ask yourself at what cost?

Edited by Windy Goodloe