"They didn't have to kiss his b***" - Senior NFL reporter debates over why Rodgers move to the Broncos didn't capitalize

Senior NFL reporter Chris Simms has given his thoughts as to why Aaron Rodgers decided to remain with the Green Bay Packers instead of signing with the Denver Broncos.

The 38-year-old quarterback recently made his decision known that he will be returning to Green Bay, ending months of speculation. Denver was rumored to be the favorites to sign if he was to leave.

Simms was a guest on Pro Football Talk and stated that everything with Green Bay is familiar to Rodgers. Whereas if he were to move to the Broncos, the four-time MVP would have to re-establish everything again. He went on to say that because Denver was also in on Russell Wilson, that meant the Broncos did not have to grovel to the quarterback's demands.

Simms said:

" I think it goes back to what you've said what we've said you said it yesterday, specifically. And I think when Rodgers just kind of surveys the landscape, he probably looked at it like you did yesterday and said, I still think my best option is to be where I am and the team I'm at. And let alone I think, you know, he is a guy that maybe needs to be comforted, comforted or feel like he's the king a little bit more than normal, where like, going to a new place is a little bit like damn, wow, I gotta go there and establish my dominance and, you know, get things the way I want them there.

“I think that's a daunting task for a guy like Rodgers. But I do think that there was a real love there. And I do think, you know, just from everything I've heard Nathaniel Hackett and Rodgers are two peas in a pod to where I would think that was a genuine interest there. But you know, maybe Denver knowing, you know, hey, we got a guy in the background over here that we like a lot too maybe they didn't have to kiss his butt quite to the extent that maybe Rodgers, you know, would have liked."

Rodgers returns to Green Bay

The 38-year-old quarterback was said to be torn over whether to return to the Packers or retire before ultimately choosing to sign with the NFC North franchise.

Davante Adams was franchise tagged so number 12 gets his favorite weapon back for at least the 2022 season.

It was reported that the four-time MVP winner had signed a four-year deal worth $200 million, however he posted via his Twitter account that no deal is in place as of yet.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

With the 38-year-old returning, the Packers are once again one of, if not the favorites to claim the NFC and have a genuine chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Rodgers' return is a big relief for the organization. With the reigning MVP committing to the team, many will be hoping that there are a few more Lombardi trophy's in the cabinet before he retires.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar