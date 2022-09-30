Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight? Injury update for Dolphins vs Bengals clash

Ahead of Thursday night's encounter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's availability is uncertain. He sustained a back injury last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and is also battling an ankle problem at the moment.

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight?

Whether or not he plays tonight entirely depends on the last-minute selection. Although the QB attended several practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, his injury designation remains shady.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals , barring a setback, per sources.WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals, barring a setback, per sources. WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too.

Tua Tagovailoa's fantasy football update and predictions

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form over the first three weeks. Alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the QB looks like a great fantasy pick. He has recorded 925 passing yards and eight touchdowns thus far. He is also ranked No.10 on the QBs list for this week.

Under Coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa is having the best time of the season. He ranks second in passing yards, third in touchdowns, and fifth overall in fantasy points per game. On that account, it seems uncommon to exclude him if he is ready to play. You can rethink before resting him because the odds of him playing are good enough.

Tua Tagovailoa alternative picks for your Fantasy Team

If Tagovailoa is not selected to play, the experienced Teddy Bridgewater will begin the game. With similar qualities, Bridgewater is an ideal replacement. Furthermore, the latter will not make a negative impact on Waddle and Hill.

Depending on who you have on your bench or available to you on waivers, Tagovailoa might be the best option for you. If you have someone projected to score similar points, it may be worth starting them, as the Dolphins may look to protect their QB. However, based on last week, where they threw him back into action when he looked injured, they will likely do the same here. Adding that with the offensive prowess of the Bengals, it seems logical to assume that Tagovailoa is going to see some action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far