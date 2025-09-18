Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight? Dolphins QB's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Bills

Tua Tagovailoa is in his sixth season in the league and remains the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback. The Alabama Crimson Tide product is one of the better QBs in the AFC when fit, and the Dolphins are a much better side when he's in the zone.With the Dolphins set to face off against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, let's look at Tagovailoa's availability for the game.Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight?Yes, Tua Tagovailoa is playing in Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The one-time Pro Bowler isn't dealing with any significant injuries in the lead-up to his side's third game of the regular season.Tagovailoa was featured in every practice session leading up to the game. So, he'll feature barring any unfortunate occurrences in the warm-ups. Tagovailoa missed six games due to injury in 2024, but he’s been healthy in the 2025 preseason and the current campaign.However, the same can't be said about teammates Storm Duck, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Darren Waller. The trio have been ruled out of tonight's game due to ankle, calf and hip injuries, respectively.Furthermore, a lot of eyes will be on Jaylen Waddle, as the wide receiver is still recovering from a shoulder injury that limited his training. Waddle is listed as questionable on the final injury report.How did Tua Tagovailoa perform in Week 2?Tua Tagovailoa had a decent showing against the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Dolphins star posted a stat line of 315 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 33-27 loss.Tagovailoa's performance in Week 2 was significantly better than his Week 1 showing against the Indianapolis Colts. The one-time Pro Bowler threw for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that blowout loss to open the campaign.The Miami Dolphins will have their work cut out against the Buffalo Bills in Thursday's game. The Bills have opened the campaign with two straight wins as they look to live up to their billing as Super Bowl favorites. Dolphins' fans will hope that Tagovailoa and Co. can pick up their first win of the season at Highmark Stadium in Week 3.