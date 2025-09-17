"I can't do half of what he does": Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known on Josh Allen ahead of Bills vs Dolphins TNF clash

Tua Tagovailoa is full of praise for the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, ahead of the Week 3 fixture between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are unbeaten this season courtesy of Allen's heroics, whereas the Dolphins are off to a dreadful 0-2 start.Tagovailoa addressed the media on Tuesday following a narrow loss against the New England Patriots and shared his feelings about the division rivals' quarterback.&quot;Dude, he's (Allen) top tier,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs, that dude can do literally anything he wants. So, definitely a different skill set for me. I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that.&quot;&quot;And then, with how he can just chuck a ball down the field, you know, with how far and the arm strength that he has, he's supreme when it comes to that. So it's going to be fun. Get to see him, get to play, play him again, and we'll see.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa sits at the extremely opposite end of Josh Allen this season. While the Bills' QB led his team to an incredible comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, the Dolphins were crushed 33-8 by the Indianapolis Colts.Allen continued to excel offensively, leading his side to a 30-10 win. On the other hand, Miami lost 33-27 to the Patriots. When these two teams meet at Highmark Stadium tomorrow, Tagovailoa and Co. will hope to secure the first win of the season, while the Bills would fancy keeping their unbeaten streak.Tua Tagovailoa opens up about 0-2 start to 2025 NFL seasonThe Dolphins are yet to get their first W of the season, but Tua Tagovailoa is still optimistic about the season.&quot;It's one of those deals where you can never get too high in this league (and) you can never be too low,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;You've just got to continue to stick to your process, stay even keel, trust the guys, continue to bring those guys along and you go out there and you continue to play.&quot;Do your job, do the best that you can and the result will take care of itself, whether it's a win, whether it's a loss, and you continue to grow from that, continue to move on from that.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa gave the example of the 2021 season, when the Dolphins won the first game and lost seven in a row but finished 9-8. The quarterback said the squad isn't in alert mode but is a bit concerned about its performance.