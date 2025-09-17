  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I can't do half of what he does": Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known on Josh Allen ahead of Bills vs Dolphins TNF clash

"I can't do half of what he does": Tua Tagovailoa makes feelings known on Josh Allen ahead of Bills vs Dolphins TNF clash

By Nishant
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:02 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen (Imagn)
Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen (Imagn)

Tua Tagovailoa is full of praise for the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, ahead of the Week 3 fixture between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are unbeaten this season courtesy of Allen's heroics, whereas the Dolphins are off to a dreadful 0-2 start.

Ad

Tagovailoa addressed the media on Tuesday following a narrow loss against the New England Patriots and shared his feelings about the division rivals' quarterback.

"Dude, he's (Allen) top tier," Tagovailoa said. "If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs, that dude can do literally anything he wants. So, definitely a different skill set for me. I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And then, with how he can just chuck a ball down the field, you know, with how far and the arm strength that he has, he's supreme when it comes to that. So it's going to be fun. Get to see him, get to play, play him again, and we'll see."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Tua Tagovailoa sits at the extremely opposite end of Josh Allen this season. While the Bills' QB led his team to an incredible comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, the Dolphins were crushed 33-8 by the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen continued to excel offensively, leading his side to a 30-10 win. On the other hand, Miami lost 33-27 to the Patriots. When these two teams meet at Highmark Stadium tomorrow, Tagovailoa and Co. will hope to secure the first win of the season, while the Bills would fancy keeping their unbeaten streak.

Ad

Tua Tagovailoa opens up about 0-2 start to 2025 NFL season

The Dolphins are yet to get their first W of the season, but Tua Tagovailoa is still optimistic about the season.

"It's one of those deals where you can never get too high in this league (and) you can never be too low," Tagovailoa said. "You've just got to continue to stick to your process, stay even keel, trust the guys, continue to bring those guys along and you go out there and you continue to play.
Ad
"Do your job, do the best that you can and the result will take care of itself, whether it's a win, whether it's a loss, and you continue to grow from that, continue to move on from that."

Tua Tagovailoa gave the example of the 2021 season, when the Dolphins won the first game and lost seven in a row but finished 9-8. The quarterback said the squad isn't in alert mode but is a bit concerned about its performance.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications