Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Bills

Tyreek Hill has had a mixed stint with the Miami Dolphins. The perennial Pro Bowler was an MVP contender in 2023, recording a career-high in receiving yards. However, his performance dropped as the Dolphins missed the playoffs last season.With the 2025 campaign underway, Miami has a Week 3 Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills to maneuver. Let's look at Hill's availability.Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight?Yes, Tyreek Hill is available for Thursday's game against the Sean McDermott-coached Buffalo Bills. The one-time Super Bowl champion isn't dealing with any injuries and will feature barring any pregame mishap. Hill is Tua Tagovailoa's primary pass catcher on the typically rapid Miami offense.The wide receiver has been ever-present for the Dolphins since he joined them via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He has missed just one game as a member of Mike McDaniel's team, and that was in the 2023 campaign. A fully fit Hill would be pivotal for Miami as it it looking to get a positive result.While Hill looks set to feature, the same can't be said about cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) and tight end Darren Waller (hip).Additionally, defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique), linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) are listed as questionable.How did Tyreek Hill perform in Week 2?Tyreek Hill had a decent but unspectacular performance in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. He recorded seven catches, 109 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.However, Miami was no match for Mike Vrabel's Patriots, losing 33-27. It marked its second loss of the campaign and put extra pressure on Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.Hill has since been linked to a return to the Chiefs, where he enjoyed a stellar six-year start to his career. Thursday's game could be a make-or-break for Hill, McDaniel and Miami.