Is Vivid Seats a legitimate site to buy NFL tickets?

Vivid Seats is an option for NFL fans to purchase their tickets. NFL teams have recently made their single-game tickets available for purchase and there are a number of different platforms that fans can buy tickets from. Here's everything fans need to know about Vivid Seats and whether they are a reliable place to buy tickets.

Vivid Seats is fully legal and reliable for NFL tickets

Vivid Seats sells tickets to a number of events. All tickets are sold by individuals or licensed brokers. The website has offices in Chicago, Illinois and have over 19 years of experience. As of 2018, Vivid Seats was worth $1.5 billion and continues to grow each year.

When news came out on March 17 that Tampa Bay was the expected landing spot for @TomBrady, traffic on ticket marketplace Vivid Seats’ Buccaneers page was up more than 4,000 percent over the same date the previous year. pic.twitter.com/62jhTG8LV7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2020

In February, Vivid Seats saw their Better Business Bureau rating drop from an A+ due to negative reviews, which came from complaints of ticket billing and delivery issues. Vivid Seats took this seriously and fixed the problem.

Vivid Seats now have a 100% buyer guarantee for all their customers who purchase tickets through their site. If an individual purchases a ticket from Vivid Seats, their purchase is safe and secure with a guarantee the tickets will be delivered on time. Vivid Seats will also be giving refunds if the event is cancelled.

Vivid Seats tickets are legitimate

All tickets sold on Vivid Seats are real and are sent by the sellers or licensed ticket brokers. Each purchase is shipped via UPS and comes with a tracking number. They also offer the option to download the ticket electronically.

Vivid Seats offers payments from Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. They also accept Google Wallet, Apple Pay, PayPal, PayPal Credit, and Android Pay. If a customer is using PayPal they must purchase on the website.

Who does Vivid Seat partner with?

Vivid Seats has partnered with a number of great sporting franchises and other big companies. Here's a list of Vivid Seats partners.

Vivid Seats Partners

ESPN

Rolling Stone

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Clippers

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

Villanova Wildcats

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Volunteers

Providence College Friars

Broadway SF

Harvard Athletics

Looking at the companies and athletic teams that Vivid Seats partners with, it's hard to say they're not a reliable website to buy tickets from for the 2021-2022 NFL season.