Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs Giants? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 21, 2025 13:37 GMT
Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs Giants? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 3 SNF showdown

Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury in the first game of the season. The pacey wide receiver was accidentally hit by teammate Travis Kelce, and was promptly ushered off the gridiron in his side's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 6.

With the Chiefs set to return to action against the New York Giants, let's examine Worthy's chances of returning to action.

Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs the Giants?

No, Xavier Worthy is not playing in Sunday's game against the New York Giants. The Texas Longhorns product is still recovering from the shoulder injury sustained in the season opener, and he'll not be traveling with his teammates in Week 3.

According to Sports Illustrated, Worthy was initially listed as questionable via the team's website, but he was officially ruled out on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs will now rely on Hollywood Brown, Travis Kelce, and other pass catchers for today’s game as they look to register their first win of the season.

The report notes that Xavier Worthy's inability to travel with the Chiefs today raises doubts about whether he'll be back for the Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a must-win fixture for Andy Reid's side as they look to remain in playoff contention.

The Kansas City Chiefs have endured a forgettable start to the season. They've dropped their first two games against the Chargers and Eagles, and they're now up against a New York Giants side looking for a famous scalp at home. Picking up a win in Week 3 would be vital for the Chiefs come the business end of the campaign.

How have the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers performed this season?

The Kansas City Chiefs have sorely missed the talents of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice at the start of the 2025 season. Worthy is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Rice is serving a six-game suspension.

In their place, Hollywood Brown has led the team in receptions with 15 and receiving yards with 129. Tight end Travis Kelce ranks second in both categories with six receptions and 108 receiving yards. The future Hall of Famer has added one touchdown for good measure.

Other wide receivers on the team have posted decent but unspectacular stats in the season. Tyquan Thornton has four receptions, 100 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Juju Smith-Schuster has six receptions (joint second on the team with Travis Kelce) and 60 receiving yards in two games.

It'll be interesting to see how Andy Reid game plans around the Giants in Week 3. The Chiefs need a victory to kick-start their Super Bowl push in the current campaign.

