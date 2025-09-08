Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy exited Friday's Week 1 game against the LA Chargers.Worthy collided with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter and hurt his shoulder.Worthy walked off the field, got checked out by trainers and was ruled out of the rest of the game. He finished with no receptions on one target and carried the ball once for one yard.Xavier Worthy injury update: When will the Chiefs WR return?Xavier Worthy during Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: GettyAfter Friday's game, multiple reports emerged that Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder. It caused a lot of concerns for Chiefs fans, as shoulder injuries can sideline a player for a good chunk of time.However, when speaking to reporters on Monday, Kansas City coach Andy Reid provided a positive update regarding Worthy's status. Reid said he is day to day, hinting that Worthy won't be out for a significant time.&quot;#Chiefs coach Andy Reid describes Xavier Worthy as &quot;day-to-day&quot; talking to reporters, an indication that the plan is to rehab and attempt to play with a brace -- rather than immediate surgery. Some good news initially,&quot; NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.Kansas City will look to avoid an 0-2 start this week when facing the Philadelphia EaglesSuper Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: GettyXavier Worthy had a productive rookie campaign, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.The Chiefs are hoping to have him on the field when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rematch of last season's Super Bowl is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.Kansas City will look to avoid an 0-2 start, while Phildelphia is aiming to improve to 2-0, after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.Who do you think will win Sunday's highly anticipated game between the two Super Bowl contenders?