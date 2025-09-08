  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR be available for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 08, 2025 19:02 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Xavier Worthy during Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 (image credit: getty)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy exited Friday's Week 1 game against the LA Chargers.

Ad

Worthy collided with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter and hurt his shoulder.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Worthy walked off the field, got checked out by trainers and was ruled out of the rest of the game. He finished with no receptions on one target and carried the ball once for one yard.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Xavier Worthy injury update: When will the Chiefs WR return?

Xavier Worthy during Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Xavier Worthy during Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

After Friday's game, multiple reports emerged that Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder. It caused a lot of concerns for Chiefs fans, as shoulder injuries can sideline a player for a good chunk of time.

Ad

However, when speaking to reporters on Monday, Kansas City coach Andy Reid provided a positive update regarding Worthy's status. Reid said he is day to day, hinting that Worthy won't be out for a significant time.

"#Chiefs coach Andy Reid describes Xavier Worthy as "day-to-day" talking to reporters, an indication that the plan is to rehab and attempt to play with a brace -- rather than immediate surgery. Some good news initially," NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Kansas City will look to avoid an 0-2 start this week when facing the Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Xavier Worthy had a productive rookie campaign, recording 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Ad

The Chiefs are hoping to have him on the field when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The rematch of last season's Super Bowl is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will look to avoid an 0-2 start, while Phildelphia is aiming to improve to 2-0, after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Who do you think will win Sunday's highly anticipated game between the two Super Bowl contenders?

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications