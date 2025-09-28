  • home icon
Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs Ravens? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 4 clash

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 28, 2025 13:14 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs Ravens? Chiefs WR's status revealed for Week 4 clash (Credits: Getty)

Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury in the first game of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver collided with teammate Travis Kelce in the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 5, and he came out worse following the accidental clash.

Worthy has since missed his side's games against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. With the Chiefs up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, let's examine the chances of Worthy returning to action on Sunday.

Is Xavier Worthy playing today vs the Ravens?

Yes, Xavier Worthy is playing against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The speedy wide receiver has recovered sufficiently from his Week 1 shoulder injury and is set to make his return to the Gridiron.

According to ESPN, Andy Reid has confirmed Worthy's return to action.

"He feels good," Reid said. "We have nothing to worry about his legs. He has been able to keep himself in good shape and he is ready to go."
The report adds that Worthy was spotted running routes during the open portion of the practice session without extra padding on his right arm. So, he's set to play in today's game wearing a small harness on his right shoulder.

Speaking about the return of Worthy, Travis Kelce said:

"I love that dude, man. He is such a hard worker, and a valuable piece. He draws so much attention due to his speed and the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. It is really speechless on how much he impacts a game when he's out there. Getting him back will definitely change a lot for us."
How have the Chiefs' wide receivers performed in Xavier Worthy's absence?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have experienced a mixed bag of form in Xavier Worthy's absence. Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been tasked with stepping up in the absence of the team's WR1.

Brown has amassed a stat line of 19 catches and 171 receiving yards, Thornton has nine catches, 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Smith-Schuster has ten catches and 115 receiving yards.

These stats aren't ideal for a Super Bowl contender, and it's likely contributed to the Chiefs' 1-2 record to start the season. Andy Reid and Co. will hope that the return of Worthy will galvanize the side to record a statement win against the Baltimore Ravens and pick up form.

