What happened to Zach Wilson? Why is Jets QB not playing in Week 12

Zach Wilson was benched by the New York Jets during last week's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The former second-overall pick from BYU replaced Aaron Rodgers after the veteran quarterback suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1.

However, Wilson hasn't been able to play well and the Jets were slowly drifting away from playoff contention. As a result, Robert Saleh and the franchise decided to bench the young quarterback during the Week 11 game itself.

The Jets are set to face the Miami Dolphins today and many are curious about why Wilson is not playing today. Here's all you need to know about his status.

Why is Zach Wilson not playing for Jets?

After the loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jets announced that Tim Boyle is their new starting quarterback. Trevor Siemian will be the backup quarterback while Wilson will serve as QB3 for the rest of the season.

The Jets wanted to continue with Zach Wilson but unfortunately, poor performances resulted in this decision.

Recently Aaron Rodgers also spoke about Wilson's benching and he was quite sad about it. The plan was for the young quarterback to learn under Rodgers this season but because of the Achilles injury, Wilson was thrown in the line of fire but wasn't able to succeed.

Nobody knows what the future holds for Wilson, but for this season at least, he is unlikely to start again for the Jets.

New York Jets QB depth chart for Week 12:

Tim Boyle Trevor Siemian Zach Wilson

When will Aaron Rodgers return to play for Jets?

Aaron Rodgers is aiming to return around Week 16 for the New York Jets. It is believed that the four-time NFL MVP will play even if the team is knocked out of the playoff race.

He is determined to prove that there is a way to recover faster than usual from an Achilles injury and wants to set an example for everyone. Hopefully, the Jets can stay afloat till Rodgers' return.

