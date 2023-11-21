Zach Wilson's New York Jets career hit a new low and Aaron Rodgers is feeling guilty about it.

The young quarterback has been relegated to third-string quarterback behind new starter Tim Boyle and backup Trevor Siemian, who was on the team's practice squad and has been promoted ahead of the former starting quarterback.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Podcast, Rodgers empathized with Wilson, claiming he was thrust into a corner following the four-time NFL MVP's injury in the Jets' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. He said:

“It was going to be my show and Zach getting to learn and watch it first-hand and not having the pressure to go out and play. Obviously, this is a little disappointing, I have some personal guilt around the whole thing. I’m pissed I wasn’t able to play and frustrated that I wasn’t out there.”

Rodgers also claimed that he's not giving up on Wilson and will support him during this difficult period:

“I’m disappointed and sad about that, but we’re also going to put our arms around Zach and love on him because he’s a great kid and it’s not all his fault.”

Jets QB depth chart: Aaron Rodgers' continued absence makes life tougher for franchise

New York Jets starting QB Tim Boyle

Zach Wilson, the team's de facto starter since Aaron Rodgers' injury against the Bills, has had an underwhelming campaign, completing only 59.2% of his pass attempts for 1,994 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The Jets resisted benching Wilson despite his underwhelming performances due to the team's 4-3 record through Week 7. However, three straight losses on the trot prompted the franchise to finally make a radical change at the quarterback position.

Tim Boyle, the team's new starting quarterback, was on the Green Bay Packers roster during the 2019 and 2020 seasons alongside Rodgers. He had pitstops in Detroit and Chicago in 2021 and 2022, respectively, before landing on the Jets' roster.

Boyle has attempted only 120 passes in five seasons, completing 73 for 607 yards, three touchdowns with nine interceptions. Those numbers don't inspire any confidence in the Jets' quest for a playoff spot. Here's how the Jets' depth chart looks after the changes:

Quarterback Role Tim Boyle Starter Trevor Siemian Backup Zach Wilson Third-string Aaron Rodgers IR

The Jets' surprising move logically seems like a proverbial waving of the white flag. It's hard to envision the franchise's season improving unless Aaron Rodgers lives up to his promise of a miracle recovery.