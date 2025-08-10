Is Zach Wilson playing tonight? Exploring Dolphins QB's status for preseason opener vs Bears

The NFL preseason serves as a testing ground for players seeking to prove their worth, and this is precisely what quarterback Zach Wilson must do when given the opportunity.

Wilson was selected as the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but his career has taken a detour since then. He is now working as a backup behind Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins, hoping to get a chance to re-establish himself.

When asked on Friday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed he hasn't decided if the team's key players will take the field in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Wilson is expected to still play some preseason snaps today, as he is designated as the backup on the Fins' unofficial depth chart for the game.

When the Dolphins played the Atlanta Falcons in their first preseason game last season, they rested their starters. Wilson should receive a lot of snaps in this game if the team wishes to stick to the same routine. This year's NFL preseason has seen a league-wide shift, though, as teams are choosing to use their starters more.

As for the Dolphins' opponent today, though, Bears coach Ben Johnson has declared that quarterback Caleb Williams and other starters won't play in the first week of preseason.

Last year, Wilson served as the Denver Broncos' backup quarterback behind then-rookie Bo Nix, but he didn't get to play any regular-season snaps.

Given Tagovailoa's injury history, Wilson is likely to get numerous opportunities to show what he can do inside the Dolphins' scheme throughout the preseason, should he be needed to step in during the regular season.

How to watch Zach Wilson's Miami Dolphins against the Bears in preseason Week 1

The Chicago Bears will face the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday to begin their preseason. The Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new coach this offseason. Now, the young coach will be on the sideline for the first time as he watches his team compete against another side.

NFL Network will broadcast the Dolphins vs. Bears game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Additionally, local networks in Miami (WFOR CBS4) and Chicago (WFLD FOX32) will broadcast the game.

The game will also be available to stream on FuboTV and NFL+.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV: NFL Network

Live Streaming: NFL+, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV

