Is Zay Flowers playing tonight? Ravens WR’s Week 12 status explored

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is dealing with a hip injury. There are concerns about him heading into the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens are currently the first seed in the AFC and need their rookie wideout to exploit the Chargers' poor passing defense. Will Flowers be playing tonight on Monday Night Football? Let's explore his status.

Will Zay Flowers play in Week 12?

As per reports, Zay Flowers is questionable heading for the game against the Chargers but he is expected to play. Not only Flowers but Odell Beckham Jr. is also expected to suit up and play for his team.

The Ravens had a plethora of injuries heading into Week 12, but fortunately for them, all their star players will be ready to play tonight. The Los Angeles Chargers have been inconsistent this season but they still have the capability to take down a team like the Ravens.

However, star tight end Mark Andrews will miss this game as he was placed on the injured reserve. There is a possibility that he could return to play in the playoffs, but the ankle injury that he suffered last week is quite a serious one.

Zay Flowers could have a big game against the Chargers

In 11 games this season, Zay Flowers has 53 receptions for 588 yards and has scored one touchdown. The rookie has had a great start to his career, and he along with Beckham Jr. can have a big game against the Chargers.

The AFC West team is giving up an average of 23.8 points per game and 291.6 passing yards per game. Lamar Jackson is playing very good and he can certainly take advantage of the poor Chargers' defense.

Flowers, who has been a valuable addition in fantasy football for many is expected to have another good game and gain valuable points ahead of the playoffs.