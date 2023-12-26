Is Zay Flowers related to Trey Flowers? Exploring Ravens WR's family

No, Zay Flowers and Trey Flowers are not related. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and former New England Patriots defensive end share the same surname, and that's where the similarities end.

Zay Flowers is a rookie pass catcher with the Baltimore Ravens, while Trey Flowers is a chiseled veteran of two Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. This article will further dive into their careers in the NFL.

Zay Flowers' NFL career

Zay Flowers was a star wide receiver at Boston College, and he regularly torched NCAA defenders during his collegiate days. The Baltimore Ravens liked what they saw and drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Upon joining the Ravens, Flowers put pen to paper on a four-year, $14 million fully guaranteed rookie contract. Since joining the Ravens, the 23-year-old has become the team's leader in all significant wide receiver statistical categories. Flowers has 74 receptions, 752 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 15 games during his rookie season.

He's looking like a fantastic building block for the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens. Flowers and veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Mark Andrews represent a solid building block for regular postseason contenders Baltimore Ravens.

Trey Flowers' NFL career

On the other hand, Trey Flowers was drafted by the New England Patriots in round four of the 2015 NFL Draft. Flowers was selected out of Arkansas, and he played in just one fixture in his rookie season.

However, the following season, he featured in 16 games, starting half of them. Flowers was instrumental in helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LI, leading the team with 2.5 sacks in the famous comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.

Following his Super Bowl performance, Trey Flowers became an undisputed starter at defensive end for New England. He also contributed to another Super Bowl win in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, contributing five tackles in the win. Flowers left the Patriots at the end of the season.

After leaving the Patriots, he signed a lucrative five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The veteran defensive end eventually spent three injury-ravaged seasons with the Lions, where he hardly showcased his Super Bowl-winning form. The 30-year-old was ultimately released by the Lions on March 16, 2022, and hasn't played in the NFL ever since.

