Trey Flowers net worth: How much is Patriots star worth in 2023?

According to NFL Network on Tuesday, outside linebacker Trey Flowers has signed with the New England Patriots.

Flowers has amassed substantial wealth during his eight-year NFL career. He has a net worth of $14.5 million in 2023, according to peopleai.com. He has played for three teams in the NFL and earned $62,131,520. That includes a contract for $4,006,520 over four years during his first stint with the Patriots.

Flowers received a sizable contract offer from the Detroit Lions in 2019. The 29-year-old made $54,375,000 there before being released before the 2022 season. He then earned $2,125,000 during his one season with the Dolphins in Miami.

The latest Flowers contract with the Pats has not yet been made public. They selected the defensive end in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he played his first four seasons there.

Before agreeing a deal with the Detroit Lions in 2019, Flowers claimed two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Flowers was released by the Lions after three seasons marred by injuries, where he recorded 10.5 sacks. He signed with the Dolphins last season.

Flowers has started 64 of 79 regular-season games in the NFL and has 31.5 sacks, 265 total tackles, four fumble recoveries and 10 forced fumbles. He has also participated in and started nine playoff contests, all for the Patriots, compiling 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Why have New England Patriots taken Trey Flowers back?

Trey Flowers' performances suffered greatly after he departed the New England Patriots in 2019, but the Patriots are more interested in his skills than recent fitness issues.

The Patriots are not opposed to bringing back players who have already proven themselves, as the most recent arrivals of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins would show.

Given that Keion White was selected by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the inclusion of Trey Flowers would make the team's edge rushing corps formidable.