Isaac Guerendo or Brian Robinson: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2 after Christian McCaffrey's injury?

Isaac Guerendo and Brian Robinson might be preparing to step up if Christian McCaffrey is unavailable to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Guerendo took the field when McCaffrey was out in 2024, later on sharing touches with Jordan Mason, now with the Minnesota Vikings.

Robinson was the backup to McCaffrey in Week 1, and he looked decent despite joining the San Francisco 49ers just days before the start of the season. After the former Carolina Panthers running back experienced calf issues last week, the possibility of seeing Guerendo or Robinson has begun to look more likely.

If you're a fantasy manager trying to pick between these two, check out our analysis.

Is 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

Isaac Guerendo didn't see action in the Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year running back recorded 84 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2024.

With Mason out of the picture and McCaffrey's health still a looming issue for the 49ers, Guerendo was expected to lift things a notch and try to revitalize San Francisco's running game. He might have a couple of touches if McCaffrey can't play on Sunday, but Kyle Shanahan might not be thinking about him to have some sort of role this week.

Is Brian Robinson a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

Brian Robinson, unlike Guerendo, had the second-most carries among 49ers players against the Seahawks (nine for 33 yards), only behind McCaffrey's 22 rushes for 69 yards. He averaged more yards per rush than the starter (3.7 to 3.1), which could open the door for him to get more opportunities in the future.

Robinson appears to be lined up for another good performance in Week 2, even if McCaffrey gets the most touches.

Who to pick between Isaac Guerendo and Brian Robinson?

Brian Robinson arrived in San Francisco with a clear goal. He wanted to make an impact on the team and after one game, he's risen as a solid RB2. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool projects him to score 8.8 fantasy points on Sunday. Isaac Guerendo may not have a single touch for a second consecutive week, unless McCaffrey is limited or inactive for the Saints game.

Even so, the Niners made changes regarding Guerendo's role, and it doesn't seem like they will be giving him many chances this campaign.

