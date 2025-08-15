Isaac Guerendo fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for 49ers RB

Isaac Guerendo was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. In a season where Christian McCaffrey was limited to four games due to injuries, Jordan Mason stepped up for the former Carolina Panthers star.

Guerendo was the one Kyle Shanahan called when Mason also missed time. The then-rookie running back played 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers, carried the ball 84 times and collected 420 yards and four touchdowns. With Mason in Minnesota and McCaffrey's health raising eyebrows, Guerendo could be in for a terrific sophomore year.

Isaac Guerendo's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

Guerendo was selected with the No. 129 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Initially considered a third or fourth option at running back, he received an unexpected opportunity amid McCaffrey's health issues and the Louisville product didn't disappoint.

He ranked second in carries and rushing yards behind Jordan Mason (153 for 789). Guerendo's four touchdowns also ranked second among 49ers players, as he only trailed Brock Purdy (five).

The second-year running back finished his rookie season as the RB41 and 113th-best player in the league, according to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football RB rankings. He ranked higher than season veterans Raheem Mostert and Rachaad White.

Is Isaac Guerendo a good fantasy pick this year?

Isaac Guerendo is a much better option than Raheem Mostert and Rachaad White.

These three will be RB2s in their respective teams, but Guerendo has the clear advantage over Mostert and White. The young player is projected to record 164.3 fantasy points, broken down into 716.8 rushing yards and 6.8 rushing touchdowns. He's also expected to post interesting numbers on air, including 25.67 receptions for 259.4 yards.

Christian McCaffrey's health and age could play in Guerendo's favor, but there is risk in picking him for your fantasy football team.

Where should you pick 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo?

As things stand now, Isaac Guerendo's average ADP is 47.5, according to Fantasy Pros. He's considered the TE52 in the league and a tier-six player.

If you're interested in picking him, the best option to do so would be around the ninth or 10th round of your fantasy draft. This selection could have a terrific upside if he starts having more touches than Christian McCaffrey.

However, even if he doesn't, Guerendo is a solid option for those looking for a flex or emergency running back for a couple of weeks.

