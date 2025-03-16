The Minnesota Vikings traded for running back Jordan Mason on Saturday, adding depth to their backfield for the 2025 season. This move means Isaac Guerendo could see increased action as the fourth-round pick out of Louisville looks to carve out a bigger role in the San Francisco 49ers' offense than he did in his rookie year.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at how this impacts his fantasy football value, now that coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are keeping him in their plans.

Isaac Guerendo fantasy outlook for the 2025 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaac Guerendo has shown flashes of potential. In his rookie season, he posted 84 rushing attempts for 420 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, catching 15 passes for 152 yards (10.1 yards per reception).

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One concern, however, was ball security, as he recorded three fumbles on 99 total touches. With more experience, the 6-foot, 221-pound running back should improve in that area.

For fantasy managers using a zero-RB strategy, targeting a player like Guerendo could be a smart move. He’s also a valuable handcuff if you draft Christian McCaffrey, ensuring coverage in case of injury.

With Mason traded and Deebo Samuel no longer taking rushing attempts, Guerendo should see an expanded role behind a strong offensive line.

Ad

Is Isaac Guerendo a good fantasy pick this year?

He is unlikely to see many goal-to-go opportunities, as the San Francisco 49ers will continue to give Christian McCaffrey as many touches as possible. His fantasy value is better suited for spot-starts rather than a season-long roster spot in most leagues.

For those considering his dynasty value, Isaac Guerendo has the potential to develop into a strong RB2 as he continues to grow in the offense. However, with McCaffrey ahead of him on the depth chart, it’s difficult to envision many games where he exceeds 10 carries.

Ad

That said, his pass-catching ability makes him a valuable option in PPR leagues, where he could serve as a reliable check-down target regardless of who plays quarterback

Expect production similar to Braelon Allen, making Guerendo a solid waiver-wire addition for a spot start when needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.