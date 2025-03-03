Isaac TeSlaa NFL draft projection: 3 best landing spots for Arkansas WR

Isaac TeSlaa is not the first name that comes to mind when discussing the top wide receiver prospects of the 2025 NFL draft. Players like Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden III, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond dominate the conversation.

However, with several teams in need of reinforcements at the position, TeSlaa remains an intriguing prospect.

Here's a look at his draft profile.

Isaac TeSlaa Draft profile

TeSlaa began his career at Division II Hillsdale before transferring to Arkansas after three seasons. As a result, there isn’t an extensive amount of tape on him, especially since he recorded just under 900 yards and five touchdowns as a Razorback.

Despite that, he has shown promise as a long-striding receiver with an impressive catch radius, capable of hauling in passes that may seem uncatchable for most players. While he has the size to play either the X or Z receiver positions, he also has the toughness to line up in the slot.

3 best landing spots for Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have struggled at wide receiver ever since they traded away A.J. Brown in 2022.

Treylon Burks has been a disappointment, while DeAndre Hopkins was solid in his one full season with the team before being shipped off to Kansas City. Tyler Boyd is set to become a free agent.

That leaves Calvin Ridley — one of the few bright spots for the league’s worst team in 2024 — without a true running mate. TeSlaa could be that player.

#2. New Orleans Saints

Like their fellow NFC South counterparts, the New Orleans Saints have a pressing need at wide receiver. Chris Olave was exceptional in his first two seasons and appeared to be the heir apparent to Michael Thomas. However, injuries derailed his 2024 campaign

Beyond him, the depth chart is thin. While punt returner Rashid Shaheed has potential, the rest of the group ranks among the weakest receiving corps in the league. The Saints need another target to ease Olave’s burden, and Isaac TeSlaa could be that solution.

#1. New York Jets

he New York Jets' new regime with coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darrne Mougey has made it clear that they no longer want Aaron Rodgers and the organizational turmoil that accompanied him. However, the purge of the “New York Packers” likely won’t stop there.

The quarterback's pass-catching targets, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, could be next to go. While Garrett Wilson will benefit from their departures, he will also be left without a legitimate No. 2 option.

Can Isaac TeSlaa fill that role? That remains to be seen. But whoever takes over at quarterback in New York will need more than just one reliable weapon in the passing game.

