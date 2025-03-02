Isaiah Bond vs. Xavier Worthy 40 time: Which WR comes out on top?

Isaiah Bond broke the internet when he claimed that he'd break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record at the 2025 NFL Combine. Worthy set the 40 record at the 2024 NFL Combine when he broke a seven-year record held by John Ross III.

However, his fellow Texas Longhorns product was rather vocal about his desire to break the one-year old record at the ultimate test of speed for NFL prospects. So, now that wide receivers are done with the event, let's see whether Isaiah Bond make good on his promise.

Isaiah Bond's 40 time

Isaiah Bond ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. The Texas Longhorns star's 40 was one of the most anticipated showings at the 2025 NFL Combine due to him vocalizing his desire to beat Xavier Worthy's record.

Bond also participated in the 10-yard split completing the event in 1.51 seconds.

Xavier Worthy's 40 time

Xavier Worthy ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. Worthy's 40-yard dash was the signature performance of the 2024 NFL Combine as he broke the record previously held by John Ross III.

The Texas Longhorns product also participated in the 10-yard split which he completed in 1.49 seconds. He then featured in the vertical and broad jumps, recording 41 inches and 10-foot-11, respectively.

The Kansas City Chiefs liked what they saw from Xavier Worthy, and they selected him with the 28th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He was viewed by fans and analysts to be the long-time replacement for Tyreek Hill who started out with the Chiefs, but eventually departed to the Miami Dolphins.

Which WR comes out on top?

Xavier Worthy comes out on top in this battle of Texas Longhorns speedsters, and it's not even close. Worthy's 40-yard dash time is nearly 0.20 seconds faster than Bond's, and his record will remain intact for at least another year.

Isaiah Bond's confidence has always been an integral part of his player profile, and it's something that could serve him well as a professional. However, he got this prediction significantly wrong as he wasn't even the fastest wide receiver at this year's Combine.

That honor belongs to his collegiate teammate Matthew Golden who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds.

Bond should still be a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick in this year's Combine. His performances at Alabama and Texas show that there's a future starter in there, and he could be a perennial 800+ yards threat in the near future.

As for Worthy, the 40-yard dash record holder is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Worthy stepped up as Patrick Mahomes' primary pass catching wide receiver, and he was this close to ending his rookie season as a Super Bowl champion.

However, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX means that Worthy will have to wait for at least one more year to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

