Xavier Worthy fires shots at Isaiah Bond as WR's lofty 40-yard dash promise backfires at NFL combine

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy sent a clear message after a Texas Longhorn receiver failed to beat his 40-yard dash record. Isaiah Bond wasn't anywhere near Worthy's 4.21 record set last year, which sparked a confident response from the Super Bowl LVIII champion.

Worthy took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to drop a five-word message for Isaiah Bond, who posted a 4.39 time at the 2025 NFL Combine.

"There’s fast then there’s me," Worthy tweeted.

Bond vowed to break Worthy's record after feeling confident with his practice time. He went on to say he'd run for 4.20 or even 4.1 after posting 4.23 in practice.

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said Friday. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1.

"I've been running my whole life," Bond said. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."

Texans Longhorns players appeared to be on a mission before they performed at the combine. Jaydon Blue made a similar claim on Friday, saying he'd break Xavier Worthy's mark.

"I think I'll break the record. 4.1 or 4.20," he said, per reporter CJ Vogel.

Xavier Worthy claps back at Jaydon Blue after failing to break his 40-yard dash record

Despite coming from the same program, Xavier Worthy didn't pull punches when addressing Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond's failed attempts to beat his 4.21 40-yard dash mark.

Besides sharing his five-word message on X/Twitter, Worthy took to Instagram to send a more direct message to Blue, telling the running back to show respect.

"Respect those who come before you," Worthy shared in his IG story following Blue's attempt on Saturday.

After taking the 2024 NFL Combine by storm, Xavier Worthy went on to make an impact on the Kansas City Chiefs. Worthy proved his value during the 2024 season and in the Super Bowl.

He posted eight receptions on eight targets, tallying 157 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the big game.

