Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy fires back at Texas RB Jaydon Blue over 40-yard dash challenge

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 01, 2025 21:35 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night - Source: Imagn

Ex-Texas wideout Xavier Worthy was not shy in his reaction to Jaydon Blue's unsuccessful bid to shatter his NFL combine record.

"Respect those who come before you," Worthy shared in his IG story following Blue's attempt on Saturday. Worthy wrote in response to a clip of Blue's 40-yard dash.
Xavier Worthy&#039;s IG Story
Xavier Worthy's IG Story

Blue, the Texas Longhorns RB, had claimed he would break Worthy's record-breaking 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds set at last year's combine, which had bested John Ross's record of 4.22 seconds.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think I'll break the 40 record," Blue said to media on Friday. "I might run a 4.1 or 4.20."

Blue registered an official 4.38 seconds in Saturday's running back workout. It is the second-fastest time among running backs at the combine. Only Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten registered a quicker time among running backs with a 4.32.

Jaydon Blue's journey to the combine

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

At Klein Cain High School in Texas, Jaydon Blue posted several sub-11.00 marks at 100m, including 10.70 as a junior. A senior-year knee surgery could have constrained his growth as a sprinter.

After posting his time, Blue chose not to participate in the rest of the drills at the combine. So, Texas's pro day in late March will be an important event for him to present his entire skill set to NFL scouts.

Blue gained 730 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 rushes in his last year at Texas. He also showed his worth as a receiver, catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns. His college career improved consistently, going up from a mere 33 yards as a freshman to 398 as a sophomore before breaking out his junior season.

Despite sharing the backfield at Texas, Blue averaged a phenomenal 5.4 yards per carry over his three years. His speed and receiving skill may make him an interesting day-three candidate in the 2025 NFL draft.

Though his college game isn't comparable to top running back prospects Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, Blue's breakaway speed is his trademark.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
