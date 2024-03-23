Isaiah Hodgins career earnings: How much money did Giants WR rack up before re-signing for 2024?

The New York Giants have re-signed Isaiah Hodgins before the 2024 NFL season. The career backup has inked a one-year renewal to return to Brian Daboll's side for the upcoming season.

Hodgins joined the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 NFL season and was a solid part of the rotation in his first year playing under Daboll. He'll get the chance to battle for a starting wide receiver role and earn a high-profile renewal at the end of the season. With Hodgins signing the dotted line, we will look at how much he has gained in his NFL career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much has Isaiah Hodgins earned in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Isaiah Hodgins has earned $2,398,433 in his four-year NFL career. The backup pass-catcher started with the Buffalo Bills and earned $1,136,763 during his stint with the franchise.

Following his departure from the Bills, Hodgins signed with the playoff-chasing New York Giants. The former Oregon State pass catcher has earned $1,261,670 during his stint with the Giants.

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Hodgins' career timeline

Isaiah Hodgins enjoyed a fruitful college football career at Oregon State. The pacey wideout earned second-team All-Pac-12 at the NFL talent hub. The Buffalo Bills liked what they saw and selected Hodgins in round six of the 2020 Draft.

Upon joining the Bills, Hodgins signed a four-year, $3.45 million deal with a $158,888 signing bonus. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury that saw him start his NFL career on the injured reserve in the 2020 NFL season. He missed the whole of his rookie season with a shoulder injury.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills waived Hodgins. The sophomore wide receiver was re-signed to the Bills practice squad on September 1, 2023. He made his NFL debut for the Bills in the team's Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots. Following the 2021 NFL season, Hodgins returned to the Bills practice squad.

However, in November 2022, the New York Giants claimed Hodgins off the waivers. He became a crucial part of the Giants’ offense during the latter part of the 2022 NFL season, snagging touchdowns in four of the last five regular-season games to help the team reach the playoffs. During that time, he added 33 receptions and 351 receiving yards.

While Hodgins didn't set off fireworks in 2023, the Giants brass believe he'll be an asset for the upcoming season. He'll be looking to add to his 58 career receptions and seven touchdowns in the 2024 NFL season and hopefully take the Giants back to the postseason.