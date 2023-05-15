Isaiah Wynn's net worth: How much is the Dolphins star worth in 2023?

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is worth an estimated $10,000,000. This sizeable net worth has been accumulated thanks to a stellar five-year-long NFL career that has seen him play for one of the league's most dominant sides, the New England Patriots.

Isaiah Wynn was drafted straight out of the University of Georgia to join Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in 2018, and he won a Super Bowl in his very first season. Since then, Wynn has developed to become one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, and he has thus earned a move to the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: Former #Patriots first-round OT Isaiah Wynn is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins , adding kept depth and competition on their O-line. Wynn has bided his time, making sure the opportunity is right for a reboot. Now, he lands in Miami. Sources: Former #Patriots first-round OT Isaiah Wynn is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, adding kept depth and competition on their O-line. Wynn has bided his time, making sure the opportunity is right for a reboot. Now, he lands in Miami. https://t.co/6Frze9yYkr

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Wynn's career earnings

Isaiah Wynn has earned a lot of money since he got drafted into the NFL as a part of a stacked 2018 NFL Draft class. He signed a five-year rookie contract with the New England Patriots worth $21,986,838. Wynn earned every bit of his money as a member of the Patriots, being one of their lone bright spots on offense in the post-Tom Brady years.

As such, it didn't come as a surprise when New England exercised the fifth-year option on Wynn's contract on May 3, 2021, which guaranteed a salary of $10.413 million for 2022. He had a decent fifth year with the Pats, even moving over to play right tackle, with established right tackle Trent Brown moving over to the left side. Unfortunately, he missed the final couple of games in the season with a foot injury sustained in Week 11.

George Forder @GeorgeForder3



Here are all of his true pass sets against Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah In week 1 of the 2022 season, Isaiah Wynn started at right tackle for the New England Patriots. He had 30 snaps in pass protection, not allowing a single hurry, hit, or sack (per @PFF Here are all of his true pass sets against Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah In week 1 of the 2022 season, Isaiah Wynn started at right tackle for the New England Patriots. He had 30 snaps in pass protection, not allowing a single hurry, hit, or sack (per @PFF)Here are all of his true pass sets against Jaelan Phillips and Emmanuel Ogbah ⏬ https://t.co/8NF0fmim1s

Isaiah Wynn's career timeline

Isaiah Wynn was one of the best offensive linemen on the Georgia Bulldogs team from 2014 to 2017. He earned First Team All-SEC in his final year at Georgia and was seen as a bonafide first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The scouts weren't wrong, as the Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots selected Wynn with the 23rd pick of the 2018 Draft. Wynn had a decent five years with the Patriots, the highlight being the 2018 Super Bowl game win. However, he couldn't play in the big game due to an injury sustained in the preseason.

Wynn impressed in his couple of seasons with the Patriots, and he served as a protector for Mac Jones when fit. The Patriots picked up his fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He played well in the games he appeared in, though he ended the season on the injury reserve list as the Patriots missed the postseason for the second time in three years since Tom Brady left. He has since signed a one-year deal with the Super Bowl-chasing Miami Dolphins.

Poll : 0 votes