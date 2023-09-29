Isiah Pacheco injury update: Latest on Chiefs RB for fantasy football Week 4

Isiah Pacheco has been dealing with a variety of injuries during the 2023 NFL season so far, impacting his overall fantasy football value. The Kansas City Chiefs running back had surgeries on his hand and shoulder during the offseason, while also recently reporting a hamstring injury ahead of Week 3. Now ahead of Week 4, he popped up on the injury report again with an abdomen issue.

Luckily for Pacheco's fantasy football managers, he has been able to appear in all three games so far. This doesn't necessarily mean he will play again this week, as he continues to battle through various injuries.

Isiah Pacheco injury update

Isiah Pacheco

After being limited in practice and officially listed as questionable ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 injury report ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bears, Isiah Pacheco was able to play. Last week was due to a hamstring issue, and while he shed his designation for that specific injury, a new one popped up ahead of their Week 4 meeting with the New York Jets.

Pacheco is now reportedly dealing with an abdomen ailment per the Chiefs' first injury report Wednesday. Fantasy football managers received some good news Thursday, after he reportedly returned as a full participant in practice. Unless he suffers a setback, it would appear that he has a good chance to play in Week 4.

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Pacheco injury

Pacheco presumably suffered his abdomen injury at some point during the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Bears. It apparently wasn't serious enough to remove him from the game, as he was able to complete and also post a season-high 17 touches. This is great news for his fantasy football outlook as he's increased his output in each of his three games so far.

It's encouraging for fantasy managers to see Pacheco increase his production each week, despite battling through an alarmingly long list of injuries this year. They are hoping it continues in Week 4 against the Jets, as long as he's cleared to play.

When will Isiah Pacheco return?

Pacheco update

Considering Pacheco has been able to appear in all three games so far this season, he seemingly has an excellent chance to do so again in Week 4. The fact that he returned to a full participant in practice this week, further confirms this assumption.

Pacheco has managed to post 42 touches for 202 total yards and a touchdown through his first three games this year. This is impressive considering his injuries, as well as sharing the backfield touches. He seems to be getting healthier as he's increased his workload each week, giving him a bright fantasy football outlook for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

