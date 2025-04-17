"It was a business decision" - When Deshaun Watson opened up on leaving Texans for Browns

The NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is among the top prospects for the team. If drafted, he could be the perfect alternate to Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in 2024 and has been largely a "big swing and miss" case for the Browns.

Watson’s trade in 2022 is one of the most controversial for Cleveland. However, he had no ill feelings toward the Texans. After playing his first game against Houston, Watson shared his feelings with the media about getting dealt.

“It’s been a long road honestly," Watson said in December 2022. "Houston is still part of me. Being traded was tough but it had to happen. It was a business decision.”

Watson was traded in March 2022 after he requested a release in 2021. Drafted in 2017 as the 12th overall pick by the Texans, he had three Pro Bowl seasons, with his best coming in 2020 when he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards and set a franchise record with 33 touchdowns and a completion rate of 70.2%.

However, Watson had growing tensions with the management, notably the appointment of Texans general manager Nick Caserio and the interview of coaching candidate Eric Bieniemy. Moreover, the team struggled after undergoing significant rebuilding under former coach and GM Bill O’Brien. Watson requested a trade in 2021, but it was delayed due to multiple allegations of misconduct.

Houston Texans benefit from the Deshaun Watson trade

Houston eventually found a suitor in Cleveland, which turned out to be a blockbuster trade for them. The Browns received Deshaun Watson and a sixth-round pick in 2024. In return, the Texans got the 13th and 104th picks in 2022, the 12th and 73rd picks in 2023 and the 23rd and 123rd picks in 2024.

Houston used these picks to draft offensive lineman Kenyon Green, running back Dameon Pierce, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., wide receiver Tank Dell, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, linebacker Jamal Hill, and safety Calen Bullock. Meanwhile, Watson, after signing for a massive $230 million fully guaranteed contract, has only played 19 games in three seasons for the Browns, missing many games due to injury and legal issues.

