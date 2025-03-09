"It was a great opportunity to really grow": When Aaron Rodgers 'chose not to be a victim' after Packers drafted Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers drafted QB Jordan Love as their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It came as a shocker for many, including Aaron Rodgers, since Love was the first offensive player the Packers had drafted since 2005. Interestingly, Rodgers was the last offensive player they had drafted.

Rodgers was the NFL MVP award winner for the 2019-20 season, securing his third career MVP award. Despite his performance, the Packers still went ahead with the draft, hinting at a possible replacement for the veteran. Disappointed by the news, Rodgers expressed his opinion during an appearance on Good Morning Football in April 2021. He said,

“My life got infinitely better. There was a draft with the Packers that kind of changed maybe the future of my trajectory with them. (It) was a great opportunity to really grow and learn and sit with feelings and choose to not be bitter and be a victim,” Rodgers said. “Enjoy life and adjust perspective to enjoy the little things.”

Rodgers spent his off-season with his ex-girlfriend, Shailene Woodley, who helped him cope with his emotions. With a newfound attitude, Rodgers entered the upcoming season with revitalized energy.

He finished the 2021 season with 4,115 passing yards, a completion rate of 68.9%, and 37 touchdowns. Rodgers received a passer rating of 111.9 and secured his fourth MVP award. He became the fifth player to win consecutive MVP awards after Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown.

Jordan Love's arrival created controversy for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

On the other hand, Jordan Love was ecstatic about his No. 26 draft pick. From having just one FBS scholarship offer after high school to being a first-round pick, it was a crazy journey, according to Love. To top it off, he was in line to play as the backup to Aaron Rodgers.

“Being able to be in Green Bay and be behind Aaron Rodgers, that’s one of the guys I grew up watching, learned how to do it from him. I would say that this is a really good situation to be in, not being thrown out there. I’m behind one of the great quarterbacks in the league.”

However, Love’s arrival received mixed responses and yielded mixed results. Coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst were excited, but wide receiver Davante Adams left the Packers in 2022, followed by Rodgers in 2023.

