"It’ll be a great thing for me" - When Baker Mayfield talked about being Tyrod Taylor's backup in rookie season with Browns

Baker Mayfield headed into the 2018 NFL Draft expected to be the No. 1 overall pick and rated as an eventual starter. QB development can be tricky, and when Mayfield arrived at the Cleveland Browns, they planned to transition him into the league slowly, first as a backup behind veteran Tyrod Taylor.

When Baker Mayfield was informed of this news, he remained composed and took the opportunity positively. During a press conference in April 2018, he said:

“It’ll be a great thing for me," he said. "The best thing — and I say it all the time — was what happened at Oklahoma and sitting for a year when I transferred. To sit there and be able to focus on the physical parts of my body and develop it and the mental side of the game — learning.

“Learning from a guy that’s been in the league, that’s seen defenses and had to go through the process? I’ve never done it before, so I can’t say I know how it’s done. So I can learn from a guy like Tyrod, and Drew Stanton.”

Tyrod Taylor was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. After not being the main man in Baltimore due to Joe Flacco, Taylor started to see a lot more playing time in Buffalo from 2015 onwards. Taylor was later traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2018 in exchange for a third-round pick.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy winner and a three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Hence, it came as a shock to many and drew skepticism that Mayfield would begin as a backup to Taylor, especially as the Browns were looking to shake off a torrid 0-16 season, and had gone 1-31 across two campaigns.

Baker Mayfield didn't have to wait long before starting for the Browns

The Browns’ management opted to keep Baker Mayfield on the bench to give him time to develop as their long-term quarterback. In many ways, it was a sound decision, as Taylor was a veteran who had been the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017.

Taylor passed for over 8,857 yards and 51 touchdowns in the 43 games he started and also rushed for 1,575 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Browns wanted Mayfield to learn from Taylor, and their future quarterback embraced the role, showing no issues learning under Taylor. However, Taylor started the first two games but suffered an injury.

Mayfield took over the starting role and passed for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in the 14 games he played. After that, Mayfield remained the Browns’ starting quarterback until he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Mayfield's departure was a controversial one for many reasons. Aside from the fact that he helped banish the ghosts of the seasons that preceded him and won the franchise its first playoff game since January 1995, the Browns replaced him with Deshaun Watson, an expensive move that has yet to bear fruit.

In 2025, Cleveland seems as far as ever from solving its QB problems, while Baker Mayfield is looking every bit the part of a franchise QB at the Buccaneers.

