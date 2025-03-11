"It would be nuts” - When Rob Gronkowski opened up on chances of Tom Brady returning to Patriots

NFL legend Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons in 2020. His departure was followed by his trusted ally, tight end Rob Gronkowski. They joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another Super Bowl in February 2021 before Brady announced his retirement — or at least, everyone thought so.

Unable to stay away from football, Brady reversed his retirement in mere weeks. He signed a one-year deal worth $15 million with the Bucs but couldn’t replicate his heroics. At the end of the 2022 season, Brady’s retirement led to much speculation, including rumors of a return to his former team, the Patriots.

On Jason and Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast in 2023, Rob Gronkowski expressed skepticism about the rumored return of Tom Brady:

"I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt. It would be nuts. It would be a crazy story, but I just really don't see that happening."

Gronk clarified that it was merely his opinion and analysis based on his understanding of Brady’s thought process. But according to him, if Brady ever wanted to return to the Patriots, they’d be more than happy to take him back.

However, Brady likely wanted to quit football for good. In interviews, Brady had expressed interest in retiring by the age of 45.

"I believe he'll have until at least 50 years old," Gronkowski told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2022. "I mean, I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it's second to none."

Rob Gronkowski makes sarcastic remark on Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s retirement speculation has finally settled for good, but Rob Gronkowski may be considering a return. During a recent appearance on the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, he expressed disappointment with Brady, who is now a minority shareholder of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Nope. Tom did not hit me up," Gronkowski said. "I’m pretty disappointed because Tom is now a team owner, and he’s not even hitting me up. He doesn’t even want me as a player anymore. That must mean he’s looking at me like I’m washed."

However, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were likely just having fun with their former quarterback.

