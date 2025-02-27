Rob Gronkowski gives candid take on teaming up with Tom Brady after retirement

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady still likely have the on-field chemistry that helped them win four Super Bowl titles together. On Super Bowl Sunday, Brady surprised his former teammate on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the FOX Super Bowl pre-game show.

The former tight end was surprised when he learned that he was going to catch a pass from Brady high above the iconic Bourbon Street. He gave insight to former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, into what happened on the latest episode of their "Dudes on Dudes" podcast.

Gronk said:

"That was really cool. It was a segment I was surprised to do because I didn't really know that Tom was coming to our set for the pre game show. I mean, he's got a busy schedule, and then we're on Bourbon Street, we're doing the show, and they're like, Rob, go up in that rooftop. Tom's gonna be on that rooftop and he's gonna throw you a pass.

"I was like, 'No way.' I mean, whenever you can catch a pass from Tom Brady, even when retired, you're gonna catch that pass from Tom Brady... there was actually some wires in the way as well. Which was the defense. He threw it over the wires. I made the catch. The crowd went crazy, and I did the first ever Bourbon Street Gronk spike. The ball bounced 25 feet up in the air."

Of course, no Gronk catch is complete without his iconic "Gronk Spike" which he did with the football after catching the pass from Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski cleared the air about an NFL return

Last week there was a rumor that former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement again and would play in the NFL in 2025. The rumor said that the Denver Broncos were considered a team Gronkowski may sign with.

On Wednesday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on X that he spoke to Gronkowski and that the former NFL tight end doesn't have any plans to return, even calling the idea "crazy."

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football,” Gronkowski said.

After being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski retired after the 2018 NFL season, walking away with three Super Bowl rings.

In March 2020, Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the tight end decided to join his former quarterback and make a return to the NFL. The duo won another Super Bowl ring and Gronkowski retired again in June 2022.

