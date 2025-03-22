“It's a deep scar” - When Ryan Tannehill opened up on loss against Joe Burrow’s Bengals in playoffs

The Tennessee Titans continued their 2020 season performance with a 12-5 record in the 2021 season. They finished the season seeded No.1 in the AFC, their best performance in the last 10 seasons.

Hence, the Titans fans had huge expectations going into the Divisional game against the wild card team, the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville turned out to be a thriller, taking the fans on a roller-coaster ride.

On one hand, the Bengals QB Joe Burrow was sacked nine times by the Titans’ defense, tying the record for most sacks in a win. On the other hand, the Titans lost an opportunity to close the game when Logan Wilson intercepted a pass from Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.

When Tannehill was enquired about the close loss by reporters in May 2022, he said:

“It's a scar. It's a deep scar. It was a lot of sleepless nights. Every time I close my eyes, I was rewatching the game in my head. Didn't get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game.”

The interception turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game with just 20 seconds left on the clock. Although Burrow didn’t give his best on the night, he did enough to move the Bengals closer to the Titans’ end as kicker Evan McPherson hit a successful 52-yard field goal.

It sent the Bengals to the AFC Championship. It was their first appearance in the AFC title game since 1988.

Tannehill further added:

“I was in a dark place. And it took me a while and a lot of work to get out of it. You know, it wasn't something that went away easily. And it's still a scar that I'll carry with me throughout the rest of my life. ... I've worked through it. But therapy, talking to people, time helped. It took a lot of work to get through it.”

Minnesota Vikings interested in veteran QB Ryan Tannehill

The Titans never made it to the playoffs since then and Tannehill may have lost the opportunity to wash away those scars with the Titans.

Recent reports by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports indicate that the Minnesota Vikings may be interested in hiring a veteran quarterback and Tannehill is being considered for the role.

