“One of the best backups in football” - NFL fans have their say on Vikings’ interest in Ryan Tannehill

On Friday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Minnesota Vikings have had discussions with QB Ryan Tannehill over a potential contract.

Though Schultz noted on X that nothing was imminent at this moment, the move appears to be for a backup role behind JJ McCarthy, who is widely expected to become the starting quarterback of the Vikings next season.

"Sources: The #Vikings have had discussions with former #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal. Talks are ongoing and nothing is imminent as of right now, sources tell @NFLonFOX," Schultz tweeted.

In response, various NFL fans made clear their belief that Tannehill was a great backup QB and would be a strong mentor for McCarthy.

"Idk why he hasn’t gotten more attention but he’s immediately one of the best backups in football once he gets signed," one fan wrote.

"Tannehill would be a solid backup to JJ McCarthy," one person wrote.

"Good vet to help JJ," one person said.

However, some fans noted that Tannehill may not be McCarthy's best mentor. While in Tennessee, Tannehill was on record saying, "I don't think it's my job to mentor" rookie QB Malik Willis.

"Decent backup option... but last I recall, Tannehill wasn't too keen on mentorship in Tennessee 🤔," one fan wrote.

"Last year, Tannehill said he’d only join a team to start," one fan added.

"Hmm. Think he is good as a backup player but as a mentor he has made it clear that isnt him. And thats ok by but is that what the vikings want?" one person said.

Ryan Tannehill can be a solid backup QB for Minnesota

Tannehill has NFL experience as a starting QB and backup QB to help develop McCarthy. With the guidance of Tannehill, McCarthy can learn and grow as a player and leader in the Minnesota locker room.

Tannehill has been a part of two NFL teams over his 12-year professional career to this point. He was originally drafted No. 8 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL draft, a team that he went on to represent for seven seasons. He then played another five seasons with the Tennessee Titans before being a free agent and unsigned during the 2024 campaign.

Throughout his career, Tannehill has 34,881 passing yards, 243 total touchdowns and 115 interceptions.

