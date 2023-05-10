"It's depressing" - Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley highlights feelings towards Lakers vs Warriors series 

Cole Beasley happens to be one of the many people across the globe that got tired of the game of basketball after the retirement of Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died along with his daughter in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in 2020.

Nicknamed Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant had a 20-year career in the NBA that was decorated with loads of titles and awards. The brilliance of the 1996 NBA Draft 13th overall pick on the basketball court attracted lots of people to the game, and it seems Beasley is one of them.

In a Twitter post by a user who identifies as "Twocka" tweeted, “I haven’t really watched much basketball since Kobe. But Warriors & Lakers are my favorite teams so I’ll partake.” The user is evidently a Kobe Bryant fan who quit watching since his exit from the league.

Cole Beasley couldn't help but give a reply to the tweet. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver who is now a free agent quoted the tweet and wrote, "Same…it's depressing". This is in the wake of the playoff schedule between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Gold State Warriors where the Lakers currently lead 3-1.

It doesn't look like the wide receiver who went undrafted in 2012 is catching up with the seven-game conference semi-final tie between the two teams. He has been a long-time Bryant lover in the NBA, describing LeBron James as "not my type of guy" in 2016.

Causing some frenzy after a LeBron James-like touchdown celebration with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Beasley told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas:

“I would never imitate anything LeBron James does…He’s not my type of guy. I’m a Kobe guy,...goes to the bucket like he’s a running back and wants to cry when someone touches his arm. He’s just not my type of guy, man.”

What's next for Cole Beasley in the NFL?

Cole Beasley now looks to get on the roster of an NFL team once again after the end of his second stint with the Buffalo Bills. The SMU Mustang alum has had a noteworthy 11-season career in the NFL and might seek to continue the story.

The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement in October 2022, just two games into the season, after signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he came out of retirement in January 2023 to sign for the Buffalo Bills.

Now a free agent, it's unclear what his next move would look like. He is currently seeking to secure a contract at an NFL team for the upcoming season. However, Beasley has reiterated he will retire if he doesn’t get on a team for training camp.

