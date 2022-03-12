"It's just not happening" - NFL insider believes Colin Kaepernick and NFL are trying to one-up each other 

Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to show he is still fighting to get a job playing football in the NFL. In a Tweet, the quarterback shared a clip of himself dropping back to pass, not unlike Uncle Rico's tape he recorded in the movie Napoleon Dynamite.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio came up with an idea for the NFL to give the quarterback a shot and have him say no.

If he does this, Florio posited, he would have no more arguments and he could arrive at a conclusion that makes him accept his circumstances. Here's what he said about the idea:

“Well, and you know, I've said all along that if the NFL wanted to prove it wasn’t colluding against Colin Kaepernick, somebody should have offered him a one-year minimum deal and forced him to say no. Force him to say no. Don't just not make him an offer. See, I think they were afraid he'd say yes. It becomes an awkward dance at that point."

Florio continued, acknowledging that this somewhat already took place:

"We saw it play out in the context of the workout in 2019. Do we really want to do this? Who's going to be the one to admit that we're really just kind of playing a game here? Because I really do think it's devolved into gamesmanship on both sides. So if someone offers him a veteran minimum deal, and he takes it just to call their bluff."

Florio continues, admitting a level of apathy towards the idea of his return.

"And then it progressed to the next level, and it's, it's not good for anybody at that point. And I just, I think nothing good for anyone comes out of it at this point. I'm reluctant to say it, because I believe that he was wrong. But at this point, there's no reason for him to want back in. There's no reason for a team to want him back in because it's just not happening."

At the end of his monologue, the analyst says it would be interesting if he returned, but ultimately dismissed the idea.

"It would be a great experiment if it would occur. But I just, I'm realistic. Ultimately, I'm realistic. I was idealistic in 2017, 2018, and into 2019. I've been realistic the past couple of years. It's just not, it's not gonna happen.”

Which teams could consider taking Colin Kaepernick?

While much of the league could be fully committed to avoiding Kaepernick, two franchises could be forced to kick the tires.

During Florio's conversation about Kaepernick, the Steelers were listed as a potential destination. Without Ben Roethlisberger, or any high draft picks, the team is caught in a tough place.

The Seahawks don't have an experienced, proven starting quarterback anymore. Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Still Working Still Working https://t.co/ezBzWf6bUI Pete Carroll's stated reason for not signing Colin Kaepernick years ago no longer applies.The Seahawks don't have an experienced, proven starting quarterback anymore. twitter.com/Kaepernick7/st… Pete Carroll's stated reason for not signing Colin Kaepernick years ago no longer applies.The Seahawks don't have an experienced, proven starting quarterback anymore. twitter.com/Kaepernick7/st…

As such, depending on how free agency goes, the team could take the first steps towards adding Kaepernick.

The Buffalo Bills have also been listed as a potential suitor, based on the quarterback's Super Bowl experience. Considering the team has little Super Bowl experience on the roster, Kaepernick's experience could matter more than his abilities as a backup quarterback.

