"It's sad to see": Travis Kelce once called for NFL rule change over 'roughing' penalties

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has never been one to hide his opinions.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was dangerously hit by Vikings LB Anthony Barr in a Week 6 game of the 2017 season. Consequently, Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury after the impact that kept him out for long.

Several such incidents sparked the debate over the protection of QBs, which eventually led the NFL committee to draft a rule change.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2018, the rule change was implemented bringing in mixed reactions from the fans and athletes alike. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was invited to the "Rich Eisen Show" in September 2018, where he expressed his opinions over the roughing the passer penalty. He said:

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I think it's pretty much a consensus, which is why they're having these talks already this early in the season. It's changing the game; it's changing the outcome of games... It is unfortunate because I mean a lot of guys, if not all of them, get into this game because it's a violent game. Because they can literally abuse the guy in front of them, and it's sad to see where this game kind of is on the road to go.”

Alongside Kelce, several other popular QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady had supported the rule change.

NFL players including Travis Kelce oppose the rule change

While the NFL intended the rule change to protect star quarterbacks and extend their careers, the inherent subjectivity of the rule led to inconsistent enforcement. Furthermore, another factor contributed to opposition against the rule change.

Kelce continued, “And hopefully that we get it changed to where you know it's still exciting for the fans and for everyone to watch. It's still exciting to play, and at the same time,. The whole safety thing... I mean, I know what I'm getting into; it was never meant to be a safe game. They had the pads help it and helmets help it, and I think that's the best way to keep it safe... It's hard to put it in their hands on whether or not something should be called or not.”

According to Kelce, football's inherent violence is part of its appeal, exciting fans. He argues that excessive safety measures could diminish this appeal. This sentiment was shared by other QBs, including Cam Newton and Philip Rivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.