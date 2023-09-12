“It’s unbelievable to watch”: Tom Brady breaks down Novak Djokovic’s killer instinct

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning. He's a seven-time Super Bowl champion, more than any other player in the league. In fact, he's won it all more than any single franchise. So if he compliments someone's winning nature and ability, it is incredibly high praise.

On the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Tom Gray podcast, the retired quarterback spoke at length about how impressive Novak Djokovic is. The tennis star just earned his 24th Grand Slam win, putting him in elite company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady said:

"Novak is incredible. It doesn't look like he's slowing down at all. He's got this incredible determination about it. Even when he wins, he's already on to the next one and he's tough to beat. He's got incredible mental stamina, just his mental discipline."

The former New England Patriots legend, who was at their home opener on Sunday, added that Djokovic's mental toughness is something to be in awe of:

"I don't always love the word mental toughness. I think it's more of an emotional toughness, you know, an incredible discipline to just break the opponents down. So once he finds a weak spot, he just chops away and it's unbelievable to watch."

With a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic won his fourth US Open trophy and his 24th Grand Slam title. That ties him with Margaret Court's record, which was once thought to be untouchable.

In a similar fashion, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seven Super Bowl rings- a record that currently feels untouchable.

Tom Brady couldn't will the Patriots to victory

For a moment in their opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked as if the Patriots were going to embark on a stunning comeback. After honoring their former quarterback, they fell into a 16-0 hole.

Tom Brady was honored

That included a Mac Jones pick-six on the first possession. Tom Brady's presence didn't seem to inspire them; until it did. In the second half, they were a new team.

They forced a Jalen Hurts fumble and got the ball back with about two minutes left and a five-point deficit.

Unfortunately, an overturned catch call on 4th and 11 ended their comeback, but it was an impressive fight.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis