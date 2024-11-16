"It woke me up a little anxious": When Dak Prescott was 'pissed' after falling in the NFL Draft

Dak Prescott signed a $240 million contract with the Cowboys earlier this year, making him the highest-paid QB in history with an APY of $60 million. However, things weren't so great for the passer when he joined the league in 2016.

Back then, Prescott was taken as the eighth QB and 135th overall player of the draft. Prescott knew that he wasn't going to be among the first-round pick due to a DUI arrest. However, being a late fourth-round pick wasn't exactly his expectation. So when he wasn't picked until Friday, it rattled him up a bit inside.

Recalling the moment in an interview with NBC, he said:

"It woke me up on Saturday a little anxious and a little pissed."

Prescott's father was excited despite son's 4th round draft

Despite being a late pick, Prescott was fortunate he ended up at the Cowboys' camp not just because of his recent contract, but because it was his preferred destination. Prescott revealed it was his childhood dream to play for the Cowboys, one of the most successful teams in the NFL.

"My dad was a diehard Cowboys fan," Prescott said. "I was raised as a Cowboy fan, and I was forced to be a Cowboy fan. In the yard, I was always Emmitt Smith, imagining wearing that 22 on my chest..."

Prescott further explained how his father, Nathaniel Prescott, was excited when the quarterback got picked.

"Dad was too excited, too pumped. He comes out and pulls out all of his jerseys of older Cowboys that he has. Now, it's him wearing my jersey every Sunday."

Prescott injury puts him away for the rest of the season

Unfortunately, Prescott won't feature in Dallas' remaining games this season. He suffered a partially torn hamstring injury during a Week 9 contest against the Falcons while dropping back to throw a pass. Doctors and trainers at the Cowboys believed surgery would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Prescott consulted specialists in New York who suggested he undergo surgery, which will likely take place on Wednesday. Hence, backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance will lead the charge of a dismal Cowboys season that is already at 3-6.

