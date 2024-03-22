J.J. McCarthy Pro Day: How to watch 2024 NFL Draft prospect in action

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
J.J. McCarthy is one of the more sought-after prospects in this year's NFL Draft. He had a stellar college football career under Jim Harbaugh's tutelage, ending his stint with the Michigan Wolverines with a national championship win.

McCarthy's 27-1 record and talents place him highly on major draft boards, especially in a year where several teams seek their next long-term quarterback.

According to reports, McCarthy has been a guest of numerous franchises with early first-round picks looking for a rookie QB to build around. The Michigan Wolverines alum has visited the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Furthermore, if reports are anything to go by, he'll be the guest of the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the Draft.

This article will showcase what to expect from the Michigan Wolverines Pro Day, featuring McCarthy and some of his talented teammates.

How to watch J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day with Michigan

J.J. McCarthy will throw at this year's Michigan Wolverines Pro Day, which will take place on Friday, March 22, 2024. You can live stream it on FuboTV.

McCarthy is one of many college stars who will perform at the Michigan Pro Day. A record 18 Wolverines were invited to this year's NFL Combine, so we can expect most Combine attendees to attend the Pro Day. It's a great way to improve or solidify draft stock.

2024 First Round NFL Draft Order

This is the updated first-round order for the upcoming NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

