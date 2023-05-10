J.J. Watt recently revealed that he almost teammed up with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, prior to joining the Arizona Cardinals.

After spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans, Watt joined the Cardinals in the 2021 off-season, and played the last two seasons of his NFL career in Arizona. Many thought he would have signed with the Green Bay Packers and return to the state of Wisconsin.

Appearing on the Rise and Schein podcast, Watt was asked by Joe Schien whether or not if he thought about retiring as a Packer. Watt opened up and said that he did think about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s certainly a part of me that thought about that. There’s a story for another day. I can’t share. That’s a story for like a memoir someday. There was certainly a thought for that. It’s just sometimes don’t materialize in a way that it all is gonna — sometimes it just doesn’t materialize.

“Sometimes, things just don’t materialize. Sometimes things just don’t happen the way fairy tales are supposed to happen.”

Mad Dog Sports Radio @MadDogRadio



asks



Subscribe to "Rise And Schein Podcast" podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/j-j… "Sometimes things just don't happen the way fairy tales are supposed to happen." @AdamSchein asks @JJWatt if the Packers lack of interest in him prevented him from signing in Green Bay as a free agent in 2021.Subscribe to "Rise And Schein Podcast" "Sometimes things just don't happen the way fairy tales are supposed to happen." @AdamSchein asks @JJWatt if the Packers lack of interest in him prevented him from signing in Green Bay as a free agent in 2021.Subscribe to "Rise And Schein Podcast" 🔗 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/j-j… https://t.co/dA1rg8Bn7p

Watt was born and raised in the state of Wisconsin and went on to represent the University of Wisconsin.

Both the Cardinals and Packers missed the playoffs last season, but made the playoffs in 2021.

J.J. Watt enjoys retirement, as Aaron Rodgers aims second Super Bowl win

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Heading into the 2023 season, J.J. Watt will enjoy his time in retirement as he officially retired from the NFL once the 2022-2023 season finished.

Watt retired after 12 remarkable seasons in the NFL and has made his name as one of the best defensive lineman to ever play in the NFL.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he will be entering his 19th season in the NFL. He was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets and will be looking to win the second Super Bowl of his career.

While J.J. Watt retired, and Rodgers joined the Jets, it's cool to imagine what could have been if the two teammed up together in Green Bay.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes