J. K. Dobbins free agency: Ranking 5 best landing spots for ex-Ravens RB in 2024

Now healthy, J. K. Dobbins is set to return to the NFL as soon as he signs with another team. The former Baltimore Ravens running back is extremely talented, but he hasn't been able to feature as much due to his recurrent injuries.

Check out five landing spots for J. K. Dobbins for his NFL return in 2024:

5 landing spots for J. K. Dobbins

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Dallas Cowboys

Of all the contenders for the 2024 season, perhaps none is more desperate for a running back than the Cowboys. With Tony Pollard out in free agency, they're extremely dire in the position with just Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle on the roster. Dobbins isn't trustworthy with his health, but he would be the most talented back there by far.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs to the market and, while they signed Alexander Mattison, they need someone to pick up the rest of the slack. Dobbins is more talented than Mattison, but they would share duties in the backfield while Dobbins would be on the field during third downs - and he wouldn't hurt their salary cap as well.

3) Buffalo Bills

The Bills lost some key players during this offseason and they need to change their approach to the postseason, especially as they go after Patrick Mahomes. With Dobbins on the roster, they'd be prime to control games better with their run game while also keeping James Cook fresh for the stretch run.

4) New England Patriots

Not that Ezekiel Elliott was ever a great signing for them, but they need someone faster to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. J. K. Dobbins wouldn't be the lead back, but he would provide some juice when Stevenson needs a breather - and it's not like the incumbent was a beast in 2023 as well.

5) Cincinnati Bengals

I do believe that the Bengals had one of the most underrated deals in the off-season when they signed Zack Moss, but pairing him with Dobbins would definitely make the offense an even stronger monster. Joe Mixon definitely wouldn't be missed in these circumstances